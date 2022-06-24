Watch The Daily Show’s Jordan Kleeper interview Mississippi Trump supporters about Jan. 6

"The Daily Show" comedian Jordan Kleeper traveled to Mississippi to interview supporters of Donald Trump about the public hearings by the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Kleeper attended a "Trump Freedom Tour" event where tickets sold for $9 to $4,000.

He asked attendees if they had watched the hearings, which multiple attendees said they had not. One blamed a change in cell phones, others said they did not have time for the 2-hour hearings, but did have time to spend 10 hours at the Trump event.

"I don't really know what happened on Jan. 6," said one of two young women with heart-shaped sunglasses.

"Did you hear about the insurrection attempt at the Capitol?" Klepper asked.

"No," the women replied.

"For almost everyone here, insurrectioning (sic) was a non-issue," Klepper said. "It was the hearings themselves that were the problem."

He interviewed one woman in a red Trump visor who attempted to blame it all on Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).

"She planned what happened?" Klepper asked.

"I believe so," the Trump supporter replied.

"Why did she plan to get attacked by a mob of Trump supporters?" Klepper asked.

"Because she wanted to be able to blame it on the Trump supporters and have something bad to say about 'em," she explained.

"Shouldn't we investigate that?" Klepper asked.

"Uh, yes!" she replied.

"So you must be watching the Jan. 6 committee said," Klepper said.

The woman loudly scoffed before replying "no."

Watch below or at this link.