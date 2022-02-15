Police rip Black man's prosthetic leg off during violent traffic stop: 'It's like someone ripping off your skin'

A New York man with a prosthetic leg is seeking millions in damages from the Suffolk County Police Department, saying he was wrongfully arrested and injured by officers. He also claims officers ripped off his leg and threw it in the trunk of a police cruiser, NBC New York reports.

Waverly Lucas says he was pulled over by officers who demanded his identification and accused him of public urination. Lucas refused to provide his ID and began recording the incident on Facebook Live. That's when he said police assaulted him while trying to detain him.

"To rip that off, it's like someone ripping off your skin," Lucas said, speaking of his prosthetic leg. "Because it's like it's almost glued to my skin."

According to Lucas's attorney, the only explanation for him being pulled over is the fact that he's Black.

Watch a report on story below from NBC New York:

Long Island Man Claims Cops Ripped Off His Prosthetic Leg During Wrongful Arrest www.youtube.com





