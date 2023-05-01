Campus police officer shoots emotional support dog during welfare check: report

A Wayne State University police officer shot an emotional support dog while performing a welfare check near the Detroit school's campus, according to a report.
The officer opened fire on the 10-year-old canine after it approached him. The dog's owner, Justin Fuller told the Detroit Free Press that "when the officer saw Ace, he looked at me and then looked at Ace and just shot him.”
“He was already dripping blood from the side of his face walking in the house,” Fuller said. “By the time he got in here, he stumbled up the steps, blood on the wall.”
Ace survived the shooting and was brought to a local vet. The dog was later released with stitches and a cone around its neck, according to the report.
“He was shot in the top of his lip, and it came out the bottom of his lip,” Robin Gamble, Fuller’s mother, told the Free Press. “It went through his jaw and cracked two of his canine teeth.”
According to Local12, the department said it’s investigating the shooting but the officer is not likely to be punished.