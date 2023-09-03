'We are everywhere': Group of neo-Nazis reportedly marched through Florida park

A group of neo-Nazis reportedly marched through a Florida park on Saturday, wearing red, waving swastikas flags, and shouting, "We are everywhere!"

The news was broken on social media by State Rep. Anna V. Eskamani, who posted that the event was "absolutely disgusting" and an "example of the far right extremism growing" in the state of Florida."

"Nazis in Altamonte Springs at Cranes Roost Park screaming 'we are every where' — absolutely disgusting stuff and another example of the far right extremism growing in FL," she wrote on her account.

POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?

The news was also picked up by The Daily Beast, which cited the video shared by a state lawmaker, and other comments.

"Carlos Guillermo Smith, a former member of the Florida House of Representatives, said in a tweet that the demonstrators were raising 'Heil Hitler' salutes," it reported.

“Florida is our home and I refuse to hand it over to extremists. We have to stand united against antisemitism, anti-Blackness, and anti-LGBTQ bigotry in order to take our state back,” said Guillermo Smith, according to the report.

Read it here.