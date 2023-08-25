'We need to rise up': Sarah Palin predicts US will face 'civil war' if Trump prosecutions continue
Sarah Palin / Gage Skidmore.

Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin has had a major influence on the MAGA movement and is a staunch defender of former President Donald Trump, threatening that his prosecutions could lead to a civil war during an August 24 appearance on Newsmax.

Thursday, Trump surrendered to authorities at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, where District Attorney Fani Willis is leading a racketeering case against Trump in response to his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Palin has never shied away from inflammatory rhetoric, and she told Newsmax's Eric Bolling, "Those who are conducting this travesty and creating this two-tier system of justice, I want to ask them: What the heck, do you do want us to be in civil war? Because that's what's going to happen. We're not going to keep putting up with this."

Palin framed Trump's legal problems in us-versus-them terms, leaving no doubt which side she is on. And she has an ally in Bolling, a former Fox News host. Newsmax has prided itself on being to the right of Fox News and its sister channel Fox Business.

The far-right Republican told Bolling, "You suggested that we need to get angry. We do need to rise up and take our country back. Now, I would say the RNC (Republican National Committee), that's what's lacking when it comes to collective anger that can be healthy and can be useful."

Palin continued, "Where is the RNC? They hold the purse strings to the party. They hold the funds that can help out in this situation. They have the platform, and yet they're too timid — bunch of frickin' RINOs (Republicans in Name Only) running the thing. So, the RNC, they better get their stuff together, or we have to ask them too: What do they want as an outcome of this. Civil war?"