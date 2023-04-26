'We need your voice': Kari Lake begs Tucker Carlson to 'break the terms' of his Fox News contract
Kari Lake

Failed Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake appeared on Tuesday's edition of The Balance and issued a desperate on-air plea to former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who was recently fired in the wake of Fox's $787.5 million settlement with Dominion Voting Systems.

Lake, who still insists that she won last year's race which she lost to Democrat Katie Hobbs, asked Carlson to join her election-denying crusade.

"I worry. I don't know what Tucker's deal is. But I worry that he might still be under contract and they're literally going to be paying him ten, twenty, thirty million a year to just sit there and be quiet. We can't afford to have Tucker Carlson's voice silenced for a year and a half," Lake said.

READ MORE: Conservatives flip out over Tucker Carlson departure: 'What’s happening to America?'

"I don't know if Tucker's listening to this, but if he happens to hear it, I beg you, Tucker Carlson, to speak out. Break the terms of that contract. We need your voice over the next year and a half to save our country," Lake groveled.

"And if you get sued by your former employer, we will help create a defense fund to help you fight that lawsuit," Lake added. "We need your voice. We need every American's voice who cares about this country in the next year and a half to save our Constitution and to save our country."

Watch below or at this link.

READ MORE: 'Burn it to the ground': Kari Lake undeterred after Arizona Supreme Court smacks her down

Video