'We saw death in front of us': Passengers recount Greece-Italy ferry fire ordeal

By Angelo Amante and Lefteris Papadimas CORFU, Greece (Reuters) - Shocked and sleep-deprived, passengers rescued from a Greece-Italy ferry that caught fire off the island of Corfu said on Saturday they felt relieved to be alive, though some feared for their livelihoods after losing trucks and cargos. More than 24 hours since the fire broke out early on Friday, rescue teams were still searching for 12 missing people, some of them trapped in the ship, as firefighters struggled to tame the flames on the vessel a few miles off Corfu's coast. "We saw death in front of us," Danilo Carlucci told Reut...