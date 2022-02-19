'We saw death in front of us': Passengers recount Greece-Italy ferry fire ordeal

By Angelo Amante and Lefteris Papadimas CORFU, Greece (Reuters) - Shocked and sleep-deprived, passengers rescued from a Greece-Italy ferry that caught fire off the island of Corfu said on Saturday they felt relieved to be alive, though some feared for their livelihoods after losing trucks and cargos. More than 24 hours since the fire broke out early on Friday, rescue teams were still searching for 12 missing people, some of them trapped in the ship, as firefighters struggled to tame the flames on the vessel a few miles off Corfu's coast. "We saw death in front of us," Danilo Carlucci told Reut...
GOP attacks on Biden over Ukraine moves slapped aside by intel experts: report
February 19, 2022
According to a report from the Daily Beast, Republican complaints over President Joe Biden's handling of the growing threat that Russia may invade Ukraine are being dismissed by intel experts and authorities on te region who are explaining the measured moves by the Democratic president are exactly what are needed at this point.
As the report from the Beast's Shannon Vavra notes, Republicans have launched a two-pronged attack on Biden, saying he should speed up evacuations and that he is not being tough enough with Russian strongman Vladimir Putin.
In a letter to the State Department, Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA), as well as several other Republicans, urged Secretary of State Tony Blinken "to reverse course on the administration’s stated plan of not running military evacuations of Americans should they get caught in Moscow’s crosshairs in Ukraine."
According to the report, the Republicans complained, "This response is a failure of the Commander-in-Chief to keep his law-bound requirements to safeguard American citizens traveling and living abroad and a failure of the Department of State’s leadership to de-escalate conflict or plan and execute a coordinated evacuation effectively.”
Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY) has headed up the personal attacks on Biden, complaining about the president, "He talked tough but Putin doesn’t respect statements, he only respects strength."
Taking those accusations into account, intel experts who spoke with the Beast sided with the president.
Writing, "The GOP’s latest launchpad for haranguing Biden—the evacuation debacle—isn’t the one-two punch Republicans might think it is. And it isn’t cut and dried, experts say," Vavra spoke with former Ukraine ambassador Bill Taylor who suggested, as the Beast reporter put it, "The decision to announce there are no plans for military evacuation might actually be quite prudent. The driving force behind the move might be to avoid getting troops accidentally involved in an all-out war with the Russian military"
As Taylor explained, "There’s value in what the president said, which is he doesn’t want to put troops in possible contact [or] conflict with Russian troops and so he wants everybody to get out so he doesn’t have to send troops in."
Doug London, formerly with the CIA, agreed.
“If you start sending in American C-17s [for evacuations] the Russians are going to say we’re using it to disguise our ‘invasion plans’ and say ‘We’ve got to act before the Americans,’” London explained before adding, "You don’t use U.S. forces because, any time you use and put U.S. forces on the ground, there’s a chance for engagement. You don’t go from 0 to 60… It’s a powder keg. Why would you serve this up to the Russians?”
"Intelligence analysts are applauding Biden’s efforts to call out Russia’s internal planning publicly in an attempt to destabilize their plotting efforts," Vavra added. "The administration’s work to rally the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and other allies in the face of Russian aggression has also been getting high marks as well."
US skaters appeal to get Olympic team silver medals: CAS
February 19, 2022
The US figure skaters who finished second in the team event at the Beijing Olympics have appealed to sport's top court in a bid to receive their silver medals before the Games end, the Court of Arbitration for Sport said Saturday.
The skaters are challenging the International Olympic Committee's decision that the medals cannot be awarded during the Games until the doping case of Russia's Kamila Valieva has been investigated.
The hearing was expected to take place in the Chinese capital on Saturday, 24 hours before the closing ceremony, CAS director general Matthieu Reeb told AFP.
The team members are Nathan Chen, who was also the singles title gold medallist, Madison Hubbell, Alexa Knierim, Brandon Frazier, Vincent Zhou, Zachary Donohue, Evan Bates and Karen Chen.
Valieva, 15, helped the Russian Olympic Committee win the team title early in the Beijing Games, producing a dazzling performance as she became the first woman to land a quadruple jump in Olympic competition.
Japan finished second and Canada were fourth.
Valieva was informed the day after the team event that she had tested positive in December for a banned substance but CAS ruled she could still take part in the Olympics singles event.
However it did not clear her of doping and she faces further investigation.
The IOC said it could not award the team event medals until that process has run its course and the body's president Thomas Bach said on Friday he had held talks with the American skaters and even offered them Olympic torches to take home until the medals could be awarded.
Valieva has already returned home to Russia after finishing fourth in the individual event.
© 2022 AFP
Anti-trans litter box rumor is ‘harming our LGBTQ+ kids’: advocates
February 19, 2022
After a rumor that students who “identify as cats” were using litter boxes was sparked at a Midland Public Schools school board meeting in December, LGBTQ+ advocates across the state are concerned about how this will affect transgender youth.
At a Dec. 20 meeting, Midland resident Lisa Kawiecki Hansen said she heard from students that the school provided litter boxes for students who role-play as “furries.” A “furry” is a person who dresses up in a costume resembling anthropomorphic animals.
Midland Public Schools Superintendent Michael Sharrow said that the claim is demonstrably false. But the rumor still made its way into the national spotlight and garnered the attention of right-wing activists and officials like Michigan GOP Co-Chair Meshawn Maddock, who posted a YouTube video Facebook last month with the comment: “Kids who identify as “furries” get a litter box in the school bathroom. Parent heroes will TAKE BACK our schools.”
Scott Ellis, executive director of Great Lakes Bay Pride, which services the Midland LGBTQ community, said the false claim is harmful.
“We’ve gotten to a place where in order to put down those who are either exploring their gender identity or identify maybe differently than their sex assigned at birth, we start equating these things — like in this particular case, ‘furries’ being a role-play versus somebody’s identity. Those are not the same thing,” said Ellis.
These false rumors are popping up at schools in other parts of the country, more recently at a school district in Iowa.
“The comments that have been made and are circulating, not only in Michigan public schools, but schools across the country, are disgusting,” said Erin Knott, executive director of Equality Michigan, an LGBTQ+ advocacy group. “They are delusional transphobic antics that are doing nothing more than firing up the religious right space and harming our LGBTQ+ kids.”
This is not the first time transgender youth have been targeted by right-wing groups.
In March 2021, State Sen. Lana Theis (R-Brighton) introduced legislation Senate Bill 218, that aims to mandate that high schools ban transgender boys from boys’ sports teams and transgender girls from girls’ teams. Similar bills have been introduced in more than 20 states. SB 218 was referred to the Education and Career Readiness Committee, which held a hearing last year, but hasn’t moved the bill .
Resources for LGBTQ youth in crisis:
- Trevor Project
- 24/7 crisis hotline phone number: 866-488-7386
- To text the crisis line, text ‘START’ to 678-678
- To chat online, visit: https://www.thetrevorproject.org/get-help/
- Equality Michigan
- Phone number to report and seek support for incidents of discrimation, hate crimes or violence: 313-537-7000 ext. 114
- Reporting form
Anti-LGBTQ+ legislation, and anti-transgender legislation in particular, isn’t new to Michigan. In 2016, former state Sen. Tom Casperson (R–Escanaba) introduced Senate Bill 993, which attempted to require transgender people to use the bathroom that corresponds with the sex listed on their birth certificate. That bill was referred to and languished in the Government Operations Committee, but has had lasting effects on the LGBTQ+ community in the state.
The far-right has had more successful attempts at implementing anti-transgender legislation across the country. Most recently, Republicans in Florida introduced legislation, referred to by critics as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, that would ban public schools from “encouraging” classroom discussion of sexual orientation or gender identity. President Joe Biden condemned the bill, which has advanced through a Senate committee, earlier this month.
Ellis said the rumor started at Midland Public Schools is “clearly pointing to the restroom issue of access to restrooms based on gender identity.”
“It’s important for people of all ages to become more educated and get to know people in the community who identify as part of the LGBTQ+ community, because this all can be so detrimental to kids. And we know that there are increased rates of self harm, depression and anxiety [among LGBTQ youth],” Ellis said.
The concern for LGBTQ advocates is that anti-transgender legislation and conspiracies, like the one in Midland, could have a dangerous and harmful impact on LGBTQ youth, Knott said.
“The fact of the matter is it’s nothing more than politics. It’s about firing up the religious rights,” Knott said. “It’s about mobilizing that voting base during an election year that’s going to be competitive. And it creates daily consequences for our most vulnerable community members — our LGBTQ+ youth. It’s just frankly, catastrophic.”
A 2021 study by the Trevor Project, the largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ+ young people, found that politics have severely impacted the mental health of LGBTQ youth last year and suicide rates are rising.
According to the study, 94% of respondents, ages 13 to 24, said recent politics negatively impacted their mental health and 42% of LGBTQ+ youth seriously considered attempting suicide in the past year, including more than half of transgender and nonbinary youth.
In 2021, the Trevor Project responded to over 6,200 crisis contacts in Michigan, which is estimated to be 11% less than the number of Michigan’s LGBTQ youth who the Trevor Project estimate seriously consider suicide each year.
“Imagine being a LGBTQ youth and you’re discovering your identity, you’re in a household or a community that’s not affirming and loving, and then you’re going to the one other safe space, which is your public school, and this harmful, delusional rhetoric is just meeting you each and every day. It’s just a recipe for disaster,” Knott said.
SUPPORT NEWS YOU TRUST.
Michigan Advance is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Michigan Advance maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Susan Demas for questions: info@michiganadvance.com. Follow Michigan Advance on Facebook and Twitter.
