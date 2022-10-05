'We will take back our country from the communists': Marjorie Taylor Greene vows to fight back

United States Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia recently accused the media of taking her words out of context to make her look bad.

But a secretly recorded video of Greene speaking to a room full of her supporters provides a glimpse into how she really feels about serving in the House of Representatives. Watch below:

First, Greene recalled that Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-California) penalized her for refusing to wear a mask on the House floor, resulting in "over $100,000 in mask fines." Greene noted that she did not "care" about the financial punishment as the audience began laughing.

Greene, who is seeking a second term in the November midterm elections following her victory in May's Republican primary, then admitted to the crowd that she regrets becoming a lawmaker on Capitol Hill.

"It's a horrible job. I don't want to be paid for it to begin with," she remarked of her taxpayer-funded six-figure salary.

"It really is a bad job," she added. "I don't know what I was thinking."

Then over the weekend Greene made an outlandish claim at a rally for former President Donald Trump's political action committee, Save America: Democrats not only want to kill Republicans, but they have already begun doing so.

“We’re all targets now, though, for daring to push back against the regime,” Greene said at the event in Warren, Michigan. “And it doesn’t stop at a weaponized legal system. I’m not going to mince words with you all. Democrats want Republicans dead and they have already started the killings.”

Greene vowed to fight back against the “enemies within” the country.

“We will take back our country from the communists who have stolen it and want us to disappear,” Greene told the crowd. “We will expose the unelected bureaucrats, the real enemies within, who have abused their power and have declared political warfare on the greatest president this country has ever had.”

Greene, who was stripped of her House committee assignments over violent rhetoric in 2021, recently came under fire for likening Democrats to wild hogs that should be put down.