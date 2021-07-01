Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg surrenders to law enforcement to face charges
Allen Weisselberg (Photo: Trump Org.)

Longtime Trump Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg has surrendered to law enforcement officials ahead of facing criminal charges.

The New York Times reports that Weisselberg "surrendered on Thursday to the Manhattan district attorney's office as he and the Trump Organization prepared to face charges in connection with a tax investigation."

The charges against Weisselberg and the Trump Organization are expected to be unsealed at 2 p.m. on Thursday.

