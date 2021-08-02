Trump-loving Arizona state senator pushes for mass arrests of Maricopa County election officials

Trump-loving Arizona State Sen. Wendy Rogers lashed out at the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors after it refused to comply the Arizona Republicans' demands for more information related to the Trump-backed "audit" of the 2020 election.

After Jack Sellers, the chair of the board, wrote a snide letter mocking the Arizona Republicans for living in "never-never land," Rogers took to Twitter and pushed for mass arrests of the entire board.

"I would like to know if we have enough solitary confinement cells in Arizona available for the entire Maricopa Board of Supervisors and the execs at the fraud machine company," she wrote. "We are going to need a lot."

In a followup tweet, Rogers mused about potentially charging the Maricopa County officials with "treason."

"Should stolen elections be considered treason?" she asked.

In fact, even though stealing an election is illegal, it is not treason because it does not involve giving aid and comfort to a foreign nation at war with the United States.

Additionally, the 2020 presidential election was not stolen and President Joe Biden was certified as the winner back in January.







