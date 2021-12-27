Pro-Trump Arizona lawmaker: 'I stand with Jesus, Robert E. Lee and the Cleveland Indians'

Arizona state Sen. Wendy Rogers (R), who is associated with QAnon and lies about the 2020 presidential election, celebrated Christmas by proclaiming her support for "Jesus, Robert E Lee, and the Cleveland Indians."

Rogers made the declaration in a tweet on Christmas day.

"I stand with Jesus, Robert E Lee, and the Cleveland Indians," she wrote, "all being canceled by the satanic communists. But they can never cancel Jesus - he will have the last word. He is the Word."

The Arizona lawmaker made similar remarks earlier this year.



"I like Indians and I like Redskins. I like Aunt Jemima and I like Uncle Ben. I like Robert E Lee and I like Stonewall Jackson. I don’t like traitors who hate America. Stand up for our culture!" she opined in a tweet over the summer.

Rogers has been a prominent voice in the effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election and reinstate Donald Trump as president.

She recently was interviewed on a podcast with QAnon personalities and tweeted about her desire to "bring back McCarthyism."

