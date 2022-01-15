Teenage Wendy's employee shot in the head over lack of barbecue sauce: police
Wendy's crime scene in Phoenix, Arizona (Fox 10).

On Friday, Fox 10 News reported that a 16-year-old boy in Phoenix, Arizona is in the hospital after being shot by a customer at the Wendy's where he works.

"According to Sgt. Vincent Cole with Phoenix Police, the incident happened at a Wendy's restaurant near 19th and Glendale Avenues at around 8 p.m. on Jan. 13," reported Brent Corrado. "'The customer reportedly walked up to the drive-thru window, pulled out a handgun and fired into the drive-thru window hitting the victim working inside the store,' said Sgt. Cole. After the shooting, the suspect got into a vehicle and left the scene."

The victim, identified as Brian Durham Jr., is in critical condition. The suspect has not been apprehended.

According to Durham's father, the argument began over the unavailability of barbecue sauce — and Durham was not even the employee the suspect had argued with.

"My son just stayed quiet and had the guy’s change in his hand. Just stayed quiet while the other two was in confrontation," said Durham Sr., adding, "Do you believe in miracles? Yeah, this was a miracle today, 'cause my son ain't supposed to be standing. If he would have switched two seconds to the left, maybe one, he would have been gone."

