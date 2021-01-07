Newly-elected West Virginia House of Delegates member joined the Trump mob who stormed the US Capitol

<p>Multiple sources have reported that several major members of the Trump administration are considering stepping down in the wake of the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters, and the president's failure to adequately condemn the violence.</p><p>Among those considering resignation are National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien, Deputy National Security Adviser Matt Pottinger, White House Deputy Chief of Staff Chris Liddell, and Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao — McConnell's wife.</p><div class="twitter-tweet twitter-tweet-rendered" style="display: flex; max-width: 550px; width: 100%; margin-top: 10px; margin-bottom: 10px;"><iframe allowfullscreen="true" allowtransparency="true" class="" data-tweet-id="1347002690262478848" frameborder="0" id="twitter-widget-0" scrolling="no" src="https://platform.twitter.com/embed/index.html?dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widget-0&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1347002690262478848&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rawstory.com%2Fr%2Fentryeditor%2F2649774960%23publish&theme=light&widgetsVersion=ed20a2b%3A1601588405575&width=550px" style="position: static; visibility: visible; width: 550px; height: 245px; display: block; flex-grow: 1;" title="Twitter Tweet"></iframe></div> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script><div class="twitter-tweet twitter-tweet-rendered" style="display: flex; max-width: 550px; width: 100%; margin-top: 10px; margin-bottom: 10px;"><iframe allowfullscreen="true" allowtransparency="true" class="" data-tweet-id="1347005514455117838" frameborder="0" id="twitter-widget-1" scrolling="no" src="https://platform.twitter.com/embed/index.html?dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widget-1&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1347005514455117838&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rawstory.com%2Fr%2Fentryeditor%2F2649774960%23publish&theme=light&widgetsVersion=ed20a2b%3A1601588405575&width=550px" style="position: static; visibility: visible; width: 550px; height: 295px; display: block; flex-grow: 1;" title="Twitter Tweet"></iframe></div><p>The comes after two Trump officials have already resigned: Melania Trump Chief of Staff Stephanie Grisham, and Deputy White House Press Secretary Sarah Matthews.</p> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script>
