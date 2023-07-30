'We’ve got to have a new generation': Nikki Haley on McConnell

"Why did they wait until right after having this whole big fight about the trial schedule and saying, oh, we want, you know, the schedule to be moved up?" Parlatore said.

"I'm sure that the judge is going to question them as to, if you knew you were going to amend, you knew you were going to add another defendant, you knew that this whole trial schedule was not going to happen, why didn't you reveal it at the time?"

He went on, "So I do think it is something that she's going to take a look at and say, why did you have me go through this exercise if you knew that you were going to do something? You know, this move is very likely going to push this trial, you know, just on its own, out much closer to or past the election."

The date is significant because many analysts have suggested that Trump wants to delay the trial because he believes he will be able to stop it if he's president, or even pardon himself if he's convicted.

Trump was charged in June with 37 counts involving classified documents kept at his Mar-a-Lago estate. On Thursday, more charges were added that alleged he tried to destroy surveillance footage that could show him and codefendants trying to hide the documents.

Parlatore stepped down as Trump's defense lawyer in May.

Watch the video below or at this link.



