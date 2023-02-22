'What a putz': Mike Pence buried for claiming he once told off Vladimir Putin

Former Vice President Mike Pence appeared on Tuesday's edition of Hannity and defended the United States' support of Ukraine, which he suggested has parallels to former President Ronald Reagan's backing of anti-communist resistance movements in Europe prior to the fall of the Soviet Union.

Pence also claimed to have given Russian President Vladimir Putin a stern talking-to.

"I really do believe that it's absolutely essential that we embrace that Reagan doctrine. I, I've, I've stood closer than I am to you and looked Vladimir Putin right in the eye and told him things he didn't want to hear," Pence said.

READ MORE: Watch: Mike Pence willing to take subpoena fight to the Supreme Court

"And I gotta tell you, uh, um, If you think he's gonna stop, if he captures Ukraine, uh, in re-establishing the old Soviet sphere of influence, you got another thing coming," Pence added.

"You think he'd go to Poland?" Fox News host Sean Hannity asked Pence of Putin.

"I, I don't know Poland, but I understand Lithuania, Estonia, Belarus," Pence replied. "These other countries are already beginning to either feel the fear or begin to fall in line. And so I think it's important that we hold the line here."

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is a staunch ally of Putin. But that tiny tidbit is not what caught the attention of social media. Instead, users doubted the veracity of Pence's anecdote about facing down Putin.

READ MORE: 'What happened in the 4th year?' Twitter bulldozes Mike Pence's defense of Donald Trump's record



Mark Hertling: "And Putin likely looked back and thought 'what a putz.'"

@pinchepi@masto.ai: "There is zero chance that happened."

Ty-22: "Yeah....right....after taking permission from Mother."

david moye: "'I told him 'Purple Rain' isn't Prince's best -- that honor goes to 'Parade.' I also told him velcro shoe straps don't hold the foot as solidly as regular shoestrings. He was really angry when I insisted that Roger Moore was the best James Bond.'"

Tim Fargo: "'I told him he was sexy. He seemed upset, but I just couldn't help myself.'"

drmaggiesa: "When did he meet with Putin exactly? Trump let his VP meet alone with his best friend? With no major news org reporting on it or did I miss it? This sounds like malarkey to me. Wasn't Pence hand-picked? Malarkey afoot."

Elizabeth Quinn-nolistsplease: "Pence was so concerned about Ukraine & what Putin would do that he completely supported withholding military aid from them & pressuring Zelenskyy to announce fake investigations."

Pence faced additional scorn for having not stood up to ex-President Donald Trump, who during the January 6th, 2021 Capitol insurrection reportedly told aides that rioters "had the right idea" when they chanted "hang Mike Pence" as they attacked Congress. Trump would later tell author Jon Karl that "the people were very angry" and that rallying cries to assassinate Pence was "common sense" because he refused to help Trump overturn the 2020 election.

Steward Beckham: "But not to Trump."



John Sipher: "…but I never had the courage to do it to the President or American people."



Russell Drew: "I don't even think Mike Pence is seriously weighing a run for President. He just wants the attention so he can rehabilitate his wrecked reputation. No amount of vigorous headshaking or pious words will rid him of the stink of Donald Trump. He knew what he was getting into."

Oeishik: "The fact that Pence is sitting for an interview with a man who knowingly lied about the 2020 elections tells you all you need to know about both of them. Only question left: Are they doing this independently or in coordination with foreign adversaries?"

kjames: Nope. "We know by your behavior with Trump that you melt in the face of bullies. This is not believable."

Chris D. Jackson: "No one believes this."

Newscast Now: "'Donald Trump cowered to Vladimir Putin and I cowered to Donald Trump but somehow I didn't cower to Donald's ideological daddy,' Mike Pence"

mpowerdance project: "Remember that clip, Pence froze like a deer in headlights. Pence never spoke up in four years of opportunity. He sure has a lot to say now. Except soon, when he'll plead the fifth."

MOSA OKNOTOK: "Sure he did. Just like he looked Donald Trump straight in the eye and told him he should not have tried to hang him."

Deano: "Pence: 'I looked Vladimir Putin straight in the eye and told him things he didn't want to hear. Like, I can't kiss his butt because my lips are sore from kissing Donald's butt. And we're out of vodka.'"

Watch below or at this link.

READ MORE: Watch: Mike Pence calls for ending Social Security and Medicare