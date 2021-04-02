‘What is the sedition caucus saying now?’: GOP slammed for demanding Capitol fencing be removed after latest deadly attack

Republicans in Georgia suffered a harsh public rebuke on Friday when Major League Baseball pulled the All-Star Game out of Atlanta in protest of the voter suppression bill passed by Republicans. "Over the last week, we have engaged in thoughtful conversations with Clubs, former and current players, the Players Association, and The Players Alliance, among others, to listen to their views. I have decided that the best way to demonstrate our values as a sport is by relocating this year's All-Star Game and MLB Draft," Commission Robert D. Manfred, Jr. said in a statement.

<p>"Major League Baseball fundamentally supports voting rights for all Americans and opposes restrictions to the ballot box. In 2020, MLB became the first professional sports league to join the non-partisan Civic Alliance to help build a future in which everyone participates in shaping the United States. We proudly used our platform to encourage baseball fans and communities throughout our country to perform their civic duty and actively participate in the voting process. Fair access to voting continues to have our game's unwavering support," he wrote.</p><p>Greene said the move was "good."</p><p>"Good. Now take the rest of woke progressive Democrat bullies like Hollywood and Stacey Abrams with you," she said, referring to the Democratic Party voting rights activist expected to challenge Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) in 2022. Although she started her tweet praising the decision, before she ran out of characters she was lecturing MLB to "just stick to baseball." Here's some of what people were saying about her take: @mtgreenee @Delta @MLB This hurts your state and your constituents. And your response is "good" — DF (@DF) MTG would rather tank the economy of her home state than see a black person be offered a bottle of water while waiting in line to vote. — MT Greene's Llama 🇺🇲🦙 (@GreenesLlama) Do you realize the economic impact of that decision? — Dr. Waid (@drwaid) Georgia didn't want this bill. Racist people in power did. Big difference. — Mela Shea (@MelaShea) Your state's legislature and Gov are costing the state. — Connie C. Keys (@hotelkeys) There is always a cost for being foolish and greedy. Everyone should have the ability to vote, it is a right. BTW there was no fraud in the e4lection. — Phillip Crenshaw (@pcmugwort1) Okay. That's the same thing Arizona said in the 90's to the NFL when they pulled the Super Bowl over the MLK holiday. Now they are a BLUE state. Your new suppression laws will be repealed. Welcome to the new BLUE South! — Hard Case (@ForgetYaself) So MTG wants one of the largest industries in GA, film & television production, to leave because they support votin… — MT Greene's Llama 🇺🇲🦙 (@MT Greene's Llama 🇺🇲🦙) MTG WANTS TO SPEAK TO THE MANAGER OF BASEBALL — Roastmaster General (@TempleOfJames)