‘What is the sedition caucus saying now?’: GOP slammed for demanding Capitol fencing be removed after latest deadly attack
Republicans are being highly-criticized for spending the past several months demanding the security measures enacted after the January 6 insurrection, including additional fencing, be removed – claiming there is no longer any danger or threat.

Friday afternoon a man rammed his car into a Capitol Hill barricade, exited and began slashing or stabbing at two Capitol Hill police officers, killing one of them. That suspect was shot and died. The other officer is reportedly in critical condition.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene:

Rep. Lauren Boebert, who was among the most vocal:

Some of the fencing was removed last week.

Here's how some are responding after today's deadly attack: