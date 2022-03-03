'What the hell was that?!' Explosions in Kyiv send CBS reporter scrambling

CBS News correspondent Charlie D'Agata has reported from hot spots all over the world and has been doing yeoman's work in Ukraine. As he was signing off a report early Thursday in Kyiv the usually unflappable reporter was startled into ducking for cover as what appears to be two massive explosions lit up the sky behind him.

After the first flash D'Agata can be heard saying, “What the hell was that? It was almost like lightning, there was this big flash.” But then just a few seconds later an even bigger explosion is seen and heard in the Ukrainian capital. D’Agata ducks for cover and disappears from the live shot. He can be heard commenting: “That was close.”

You can watch the clip below:

