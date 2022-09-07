'What they are doing is unconscionable' Seattle teachers strike on first day of school

Fans hold up a banner expressing support for teachers and students at a Seattle Sounders soccer match on September 4, 2022 in Seattle. (Photo: Seattle Education Association/Twitter)
The first day for public school students in Seattle, Washington is delayed after its teachers union became the latest in recent weeks to vote to go on strike.
The Seattle Education Association, which represents about 6,000 employees, including teachers and other school professionals, is demanding workload balance and class size controls, in addition to better compensation.
The strike began at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, the same day school was scheduled to start for Seattle Public Schools’ 50,000 students.
Here's a look at coverage of the scene in the district today:
“No one wants to strike,” Seattle Education Association President Jennifer Matter said. “But SPS has given us no choice. We can't go back to the way things have been.”
It is unclear which terms are sticking points between what SEA members are asking for and what SPS is offering. Negotiations have been going on for months.
The district said in an email to parents that it was “optimistic the bargaining teams will come to a positive solution for students, staff, and families.”
Districts around the country have faced labor challenges as the pandemic put extraordinary stress on teachers and students alike. An infusion of federal stimulus money has helped stabilize school district budgets, and teachers unions have sought to improve pay, resources and working conditions after a difficult few years.
Technically, public employees do not have a legally protected right to strike in Washington state. But there are no specified penalties for striking unless a judge orders them, which they don’t always do. Districts can and have taken teachers unions to court over the legality of striking, and won.
When they entered the Senate chamber on Jan. 6, 2021, a group of insurgents stopped and bowed their heads in prayer to consecrate the building and their cause to Jesus. When the Senate reconvened later, its chaplain, retired Navy Adm. Barry Black, also prayed, but called the insurgents’ actions a “desecration of the United States Capitol building.”
Both sides appealed to the Christian God as the authority for their actions and values.
Outside, at the rally that preceded the attack on the Capitol, there was a similar focus on God, in the form of Christian nationalism, which frames the U.S. as a Christian country whose politics and institutions should be guided by Christian principles.
Most of the people we encountered were peacefully expressing their own political views and were not part of the insurrection. But they nevertheless expressed longstanding ideas that were ultimately echoed and amplified in their most extreme form by those who did engage in violence at the Capitol.
Insurrectionists pause for a prayer in the U.S. Senate chamber on Jan. 6, 2021.
Focus on violence
Maintaining social order and a functioning democracy requires holding people responsible for their actions. That’s why much of the public focus on the insurrection has – rightly – been on the violence and the political conspiracy behind it, through which then-President Donald Trump and his allies sought to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
But as the congressional hearings on the insurrection resume, they will most likely focus on the violent minority and the conspiracy of which they may have been a part. The committee’s goal is not to understand the tens of thousands of people who attended the rally to express their collective identity and their solidarity with what they saw as a just cause: maintaining America’s political and religious heritage. The focus will be on Trump as Jesus fades into background.
Research on the events of that day reveals that most of the attendees at the rally – even those who were later arrested for their actions – were ordinary Americans, people committed to what they believed were the true results of the election. Most of them were not members of organized groups such as the Proud Boys, the Oath Keepers or the Three Percenters.
Ordinary citizens
What we observed at the rally was an optimistic occasion where the people gathered expressed pride in their collective identity. The atmosphere was celebratory, even carnivalesque, perhaps like a tailgate party preceding an American football game. When we arrived we were greeted by a woman who called out, “Welcome to the party!”
The people we saw there were expressing their concern for American democracy and the ideals of law and order. We saw them answering the call of a president and seeking to protect the integrity of the American political system. Most strikingly, we saw proud Americans standing up for Christian values.
On Jan. 6, the images and slogans deployed by the crowd included a wide variety of American flags and recycled Trump 2020 campaign gear, as well as pointed insults toward his opponents. Gun rights were a major theme; flags with images of assault rifles read “Come and Take Them!” Other signs focused on individual freedom by refusing COVID-19 restrictions. American flags with a central blue stripe indicated support for law enforcement.
There were flags and T-shirts proclaiming, “Jesus is my Savior and Trump is my President”; posters showing a white, blond, blue-eyed Jesus wearing the Trumpian MAGA hat; and a wide variety of other flags and banners bearing Christian themes.
Some of the Christian displays were starkly militant, such as a flag depicting a raging fire with both a bald eagle and a lion roaring – symbolizing both the United States and a militant Christ. Significantly, such militant themes in broader Christian culture are not restricted to evangelical Protestants, who are often perceived as primary drivers of religious participation in U.S. politics.
But “extremism” can also be understood as a more intense or committed version of what is otherwise ordinary. As scholars of the cultural politics of religion, we suggest this ordinariness is actually more alarming than its extreme expressions, because it’s harder to notice. Political theorist Hannah Arendt called this “the banality of evil.” Arendt and her generation of scholars were concerned about how totalitarianism could emerge from the very principles we think make us free.
People don’t need to break windows or bones to erode human rights, endanger democracy or form a basis for authoritarianism. Instead, they can ignore what had been expected social behavior because they find a personal or political advantage or formulate or assent to unjust laws. In Arendt’s view, these people are avoiding the human responsibility “to think” from others’ perspectives and to interrogate commonly held ideas.
It was precisely the ordinariness of most of the rallygoers that day that caught our attention. We met people who were real estate agents, firemen and retired construction workers, as well as grandmothers with their children and grandchildren. They seemed familiar to us, as though they could be our Christian neighbors.
People arrived in Washington in carpools or buses with friends or family members. They wanted to take personal responsibility for the political health of the republic and the country’s Christian European heritage and freedoms. They came to uphold the country’s founding myth that injustice can be met by the popular unity of mass rebellion. As one handmade sign read, “Let’s 1776 this place.”
They were relentlessly deceived by their leaders through media owned by wealthy corporations that reaped huge profitsfrom those lies. But that does not change their motivations. Instead it raises questions about the manipulation of democratic and Christian values and highlights the problem of whether people can think for themselves in the face of such an overwhelming barrage of lies.
Digital investigators from the Bellingcat group have spent eight years exposing the lies of the powerful and gathering evidence of their crimes – work that has a grave human cost, the organisation's chief told AFP in an interview.
Bulgarian journalist Christo Grozev said he and his colleagues received regular threats but he was driven to continue by "adrenalin" and "the feeling you can do something that law enforcement does not do".
The investigative group has been closely associated with uncovering misdeeds by Russian agents across Europe, including intelligence involvement in the poisoning of opposition figure Alexei Navalny.
"When you get stopped in the street by Russian citizens, telling you thank you for what you are doing once a day, I think that it is enough to continue," he said.
During a meeting in Paris earlier this week, he described the organisation as the "Kremlin's biggest nightmare" though he stressed to AFP that Russia was not the main focus of their work.
"Russia today produces a lot of government crime and that's why a lot of our investigations are focused on Russia," he said.
"But we equally try to pay attention to bad actors from wherever they come."
He cites investigations into the Syrian war, EU border agency Frontex and others focused on Greece, Turkey, Hungary and the far right in the United States and Europe.
Bellingcat was founded in July 2014 by a British blogger, Eliot Higgins, along with a band of internet "nerds", said Grozev, who joined later and brought a wealth of journalism experience from his career in the Bulgarian media.
They used information freely available to the public –- anything from satellite images to telephone directories -– to piece together evidence of wrongdoing.
Their work on the downing of Air Malaysia flight MH17 over Ukraine in 2014 -- which killed 298 people and sparked global outrage -- won plaudits around the world and brought the group to the attention of the Kremlin.
The investigators pieced together photos, videos and public documents that supported the theory that the plane was shot down by a Russian missile from an area controlled by pro-Russian separatists.
Since then, the group has identified Russian agents responsible for poisoning opposition figure Alexei Navalny and other dissidents, exposed alleged war crimes in Ukraine and helped uncover many more scandals.
One of its main focuses right now is the war in Ukraine, where it has a two-track approach.
Grozev said one approach uses journalistic methods to debunk false information, the other is more judicial, gathering evidence of war crimes for eventual use in the courts.
The Netherlands-based platform, which takes its name from a fable in which mice join forces to hang a bell around a cat's neck, has rarely been out of the Kremlin's firing line.
Russia recently described it as a security threat and deemed it "undesirable".
One of the main lines of attack has been to accuse Bellingcat of being funded by Western governments or NGOs, particularly the US National Endowment for Democracy.
Grozev said in its early years the group took some money from American NGOs for training, but later decided to stop.
He said it had not taken any money from governments since last year and relied instead on smaller funders.
"Most of our funders are individuals who spend 100 euros to 5,000 euros," he said.
Beyond the financial constraints, Grozev pointed to the difficult legal environment.
"International law is handicapped because it assumes that governments look out for their citizens," said Grozev.
Even a tribunal like the International Criminal Court, which seeks to hold individuals to account rather than countries, has long been hobbled by disagreements over its remit and powers of investigation.
And national governments are hamstrung by the idea of national sovereignty, so if a poisoning happens on Russian territory, only Russia can investigate.
It is precisely in this legal blackhole that Bellingcat finds the greatest need.
"We investigate generally bad actors, governments who commit crimes, because we think nobody else is investigating them," said Grozev.
"There are no tribunals, no law enforcement agencies that investigate governments."
A municipal clerk in West Michigan who is alleged to have improperly provided a voting tabulator as part of a bogus election investigation is now among a group seeking to decertify the 2020 election and “rerun” it “as soon as possible.”
There were similar unsuccessful efforts across the country following the 2020 election that former President Donald Trump lost to President Joe Biden. This case was filed about eight weeks before the Nov. 8 midterm election.
Irving Township Clerk Sharon Olson is one of six plaintiffs in the lawsuit filed last week in U.S. District Court in Grand Rapids that claims Michigan’s electronic voting system software was not properly certified.
Donna Brandenburg Twitter video | Screenshot
Also listed as plaintiffs in the suit are the Macomb County Republican Party, a nonprofit group called the Election Integrity Fund and Force, and Donna Brandenberg, who is currently the U.S. Taxpayers Party gubernatorial nominee after being tossed off the Republican primary ballot in a fraudulent petition signature scandal.
The Michigan Attorney General’s Office filed a petition last month alleging that Olson was one of four clerks who were persuaded to turn over tabulators as part of an election fraud investigation being conducted by Barry County Sheriff Dar Leaf.
Leaf was one of nine individuals named in the petition seeking a special prosecutor to look into whether third parties gained unauthorized access to, and then tampered with, election equipment and data after the 2020 election.
Also named was Republican Attorney General nominee Matt DePerno and state Rep. Daire Rendon (R-Lake City).
While neither Olson nor the other three clerks were referred for potential charges, the AG’s office did note that municipal clerks had a “legal obligation to safeguard election equipment” and could face a five-year felony for failing to do so.
A previous lawsuit that sought to overturn the results of Michigan’s presidential election was rejected in August of 2021 by U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan Judge Linda Parker, who wrote that the lawsuit “represents a historic and profound abuse of the judicial process” and “should never have been filed.”
Persistent attempts to undermine the results of the 2020 election have come despite more than 250 state and local audits that confirmed Biden won by more than 154,000 votes over Trump.
Additionally, a GOP-led Michigan Senate Oversight Committee report concluded there was no widespread evidence of voter fraud, despite continued right-wing claims to the contrary.
When asked by Michigan Advance for comment on the lawsuit, Aneta Kiersnowski Crisp, spokesperson for Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, said they had not been served the suit yet, precluding them from providing a direct response.
“But we do want to remind Michigan citizens that meritless lawsuits have been used to gain media attention and mislead citizens by spreading election misinformation,” she said. “The 2020 election was the most scrutinized election in state history and more than 250 audits, the State Senate Oversight Committee and the state’s Auditor General all affirmed the integrity and accuracy of the election.”
