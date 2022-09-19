‘Wheel of Fortune’ host Pat Sajak poses with Majorie Taylor Greene, gets blasted on Twitter
Ethan Miller/Getty Images North America/TNS

Days after hinting at retirement, “Wheel of Fortune” host Pat Sajak has come under fire for a photo that surfaced of him and Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. The undated photo appears to have been taken earlier this month, according to TMZ. The game show host is flanked by the Republican Greene and Right Side Broadcasting Network reporter Bryan Glenn. RSBN is known for promoting right-wing views, and Greene, among other things, makes a hobby of harassing mass-shooting victims and thinks that Sandy Hook massacre denier Alex Jones got a raw deal in court. “First Chuck Woolery. Now Pat Sajak....