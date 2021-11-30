The new white supremacy conspiracy theory is that white people will face genocide due to critical race theory: columnist

Writing in the The Atlantic, scholar Ibram X. Kendi did a deep dive into the latest conspiracy theory from the white supremacist community. A report from Fox News' Tucker Carlson detailed the Rwandan genocide and how critical race theory could lead to such a genocide in the United States, but against white people.

“The question is, and this is the question we should be meditating on, day in and day out, is how do we get out of this vortex, the cycle, before it’s too late?” Carlson asked. “How do we save this country before we become Rwanda?”

The logic is that critical race theory is the same thing as Marxism, which it is not. It then falsely claims that Marxism always ends in genocide. It was depicted on a protest sign from the Proud Boys during a Miami protest.

They arrived at the theory because white Americans are now fearful of white teachers instructing "kids to identify in racial terms," Republican U.S. Senate candidate for Arizona Blake Masters claimed. He believes that teaching about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is anti-white and outright racism.

It's a belief held by several Republicans, like Virginia's new governor Glenn Youngkin, who claimed, “What we won’t do is teach our children to view everything through a lens of race where we divide them into buckets and one group is an oppressor and the other is a victim and we pit them against each other and we steal their dreams.”



Final results on the 2021 election in that state showed that there wasn't a backlash against CRT from parents, "it was a backlash of white people," said William Saletan after studying the polling data.

Kendi went on to explain white supremacists have fueled fear and a "white backlash" leading to lies, insults, threats, and the simulated death of anti-racist Americans. White supremacists view anti-racists to be anti-white.

Read the full report from The Atlantic.

