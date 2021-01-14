Jim Acosta fears Trump aides are looting the White House: ‘Not souvenirs you can take home’

CNN chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta painted a bleak portrait of the final Thursday of the Trump administration during an interview with Brooke Baldwin.

"I will tell you, you talk to sources close to the White House, people inside the White House, they describe a situation where the president is basically isolated, behind closed doors," Acosta reported. "He's whining about this impeachment, he's whining about being held responsible for what happened on January 6th. He's also sort of casting off advisers and aides who aren't telling him what he wants to hear."

"And there is a split screen because Vice President Mike Pence is almost acting like a de facto president right now," Acosta continued. "He's attending briefings like national security briefings on inauguration security preps and so on and it is a striking sort of way to look at the end of the Trump presidency."

Acosta also worried the Trump administration may be looting the White House.

"And we are seeing what looks like moving day over at the White House. You are seeing items coming and going from the West Wing. We saw Larry Kudlow leaving earlier today. Here's a bust of Abraham Lincoln being carried out of the West Wing," he reported.

"People need to know that the items inside the White House are not giveaways, they're not souvenirs you can take home. This is not an estate sale or Antiques Roadshow, but yet you're seeing some White House staffers taking mementos with them as they go," he reported. "And so it is a strange sort of surreal look at the end days of the Trump presidency, but that's what we're in the midst of right now."

Watch: