White House fears Republicans are finally ready to 'tear the band-aid off' and remove Trump: Acosta

On CNN Tuesday, chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta said that Trump's circle is beginning to fear that the GOP is finally ready to be done with him.

"Vice President Pence has just fired off a letter to the House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, informing her he does not support invoking the 25th Amendment and does not believe it's in the best interest of the nation or Constitution," said Acosta. "So the next step is impeachment, and Democrats are poised to impeach the president of the United States for the second time, only this time around there are going to be republicans getting on board. Most notably today, the House Republican from Wyoming, Liz Cheney, the daughter of the former vice president."

"I talked to a Trump advisor this evening who said, listen, Trump is in serious trouble tonight," said Acosta. "Republicans in the House and the Senate may decide that now is the time to quote 'tear the band-aid off.' This advisor went on to say, looking at what Mitch McConnell, the Senate Republican leader, did today in the Senate, essentially sending a signal to his caucus that they can go ahead and vote however they want in all of this, that the presidents' days could be numbered, and by that, I don't mean the number eight as in how many days he has left in office. It could be fewer than that."

"I did talk to a senior Trump campaign advisor that said some of the president's advisors are trying in vain to warn and threaten and intimidate fellow Republicans not to vote to impeach the president and remove him from office," added Acosta.

Watch below: