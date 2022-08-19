White House breaks silence on Mar-a-Lago search with leak to CNN: report
President Joe Biden / Official White House photo by Cameron Smith.

In the moments after the FBI executed a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago, the administration stressed that President Joe Biden had no advance warning and the White House learned about the law enforcement action from Twitter. But now "senior administration official" is speaking on the subject through anonymous quotes given to CNN.

The network reported, "White House officials have privately expressed deep concern over the tranche of classified material taken to former President Donald Trump’s home in Florida, including some documents that are only meant to be viewed only in secure government facilities, CNN has learned. As more information has emerged in the days since FBI agents combed the former President’s private residence, current administration officials have become increasingly concerned about what Trump took and whether that information – some located in a basement-level storage facility at Mar-a-Lago – could potentially put the sources and methods of the US intelligence community at risk."

Kaitlan Collins, Kevin Liptak, and Natasha Bertrand were the reporters on the story's byline.

The senior official told the network, "there is deep concern."

The concern reportedly extends to the intelligence community.

"Intelligence officials have also expressed concern about what Trump might have taken, according to a source with direct knowledge of the matter," CNN reported. "Intelligence community representatives have had discussions with the Justice Department, congressional intelligence committees, and the National Archives in recent months about potentially missing sensitive documents, the source said."

CNN noted, "White House officials have steadfastly maintained near-silence on the matter, insisting it is for the Justice Department to comment on the ongoing investigation."

Read the full report.

