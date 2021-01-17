'Podium is still working': CNN reporter trolls Trump for claim he can't apologize to America without Twitter
White House communications aide Hogan Gidley whined to Fox News on Sunday that President Donald Trump would really like to apologize to the American people for last week's insurrection at the U.S. Capitol but he can't because he doesn't have Twitter anymore.

"On the one hand, [media says] he should be censored by big tech and not be allowed to talk," Gidley said. "He also shouldn't say anything because it's divisive. And then when he doesn't say anything and can't say anything because the platform(s) have removed him, they says, 'Where's the president? Why aren't we hearing from him?'"

But CNN reporter Jeremy Diamond double checked on the press room and everything there seems to be in working order.

"The idea that the president's lack of a Twitter account now prevents him from making statements is absurd," he said. "You can see the White House podium there still in working order though it hasn't been used in weeks now at the White House. The president could step out at any time. He has a press corps ready and willing to listen to his comments and report them out but the president not doing that. Staying behind closed doors in his final days in office."

See the video below:



The embarrassment of Hogan Gidley www.youtube.com