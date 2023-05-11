White House was 'concerned' over Trump's interest in young staffer: former official
Speaking to Newsweek, a former official in the Trump administration says staffers became alarmed when then-President Donald Trump "openly" behaved inappropriately towards a young staffer.

"I witnessed his behavior first hand. He did it openly and made the comments openly even in meetings," Olivia Troye said, adding that "this behavior was a known thing across many senior staff" in the White House.

Troye said she was aware "there was a younger staffer that he took a very keen interest" in.

"That was the one they raised concerns about," Troye said.

Troye left the Trump administration in August 2020 and now appears on cable news as a contributor who criticizes Trump.

Troye's comments come after a jury on Tuesday found Trump liable for sexually abusing and defaming writer E. Jean Carroll.

As Newsweek points out, former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham and former adviser Alyssa Farah Griffin said on CNN earlier this week that Trump had a pattern of "behaving inappropriately" with women during his time as president.

Troye was an adviser to former Vice President Mike Pence and his lead staffer on the White House COVID-19 task force.

