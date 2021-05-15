'Very dangerous' California white supremacist gang member charged in Fresno murder: report
YourCentralValley.com

According to KSEE, a man associated with a white supremacist gang in Fresno, California has been charged with murder.

"40-year-old Brandon Engelman from Coarsegold is charged with shooting and killing 56-year-old Pacer Hampton, of Fresno, last month. It was the county's first homicide," reported AJ Kato. "On April 13, Hampton was found in his crashed car on Olive Avenue. He had been shot to death. Detectives received surveillance video from neighbors and identified a white Chevrolet Tahoe as a vehicle of interest. Once the photo was released to the public, Mims said tips pointed them to Engelman."

Engelman, who was previously convicted for crimes including home invasion and burglary, is linked to the Fresnecks, a local white supremacist street gang in the area. Its members have previously faced prosecution in an operation that seized illegal guns and drugs.

"We do know that this was not a random shooting. Hampton was specifically targeted," said Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims. Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp said of the arrest, "We have taken a very dangerous man who was associated with the white supremacist groups of gangs here in Fresno off the streets."

The FBI has warned that white supremacist attacks, including domestic terrorism, are on the rise in the United States.

Watch the report below: