Veterans group begs local law enforcement to go after the white supremacist group Patriot Front
A veterans rights organization is demanding that prosecutors go after the Patriot Front, a white supremacist group that is marching in cities around the country.

According to NBC News, Task Force Butler has singled out the Patriot Front using the tagline "Veterans Fighting Fascism." Their report was sent to local and state law enforcement officials asking that they "hold Patriot Front legally accountable for their politically and racially-motivated harassment of vulnerable minority communities, their terrorizing of local residents in cities and towns throughout the United States, their acts of violence, and their use of American cities as backdrops to showcase for the media and the nation the ethno-nationalist agenda."

The group, founded by U.S. Army veteran Kristofer Goldsmith, explained that they worked with 10 volunteers to craft the 200-plus-page report on the Patriot Front.

"After years of looking at this, I have been more than convinced that the FBI, states attorneys general and these local jurisdictions all have more than enough evidence to make moves on this neo-Nazi terrorist gang," Goldsmith explained when speaking to NBC News. "We as veterans are tired of watching fascists run around, hurt people, and not be brought to justice. So if someone needs to do the homework to make sure that justice is found, we're willing to do the homework."

The Southern Poverty Law Center describes the Patriot Front as a white nationalist hate group, that came out of the neo-Nazi group called Vanguard America in wake of the Charlottesville riots in 2017.

Read the full report.

