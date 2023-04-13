Whitmer signs gun control bills passed in response to deadly MSU shooting
Governor Gretchen Whitmer (MI) - Bill Pugliano/Getty Images North America/TNS

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed bills to combat gun violence Thursday, two months after a mass shooting on the campus of Michigan State University left three students dead and five injured. Whitmer, a Democrat, approved the measures that have been sought by members of her party for years during an event at MSU. The proposals, which take effect next year, will expand background check requirements for firearm purchases and institute new storage standards for guns kept in homes where children are present. "All of these initiatives are supported by a majority of Michiganders," W...

