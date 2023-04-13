Whitmer signs gun control bills passed in response to deadly MSU shooting

Add to that, they plan to call out the controversial lawmaker for wasting everyone's time while he preens for the Fox News audience.

"The emerging details are already shining a harsh light on what you might call the 'governing by Fox News' problem, in which Republicans use committee hearings to create right-wing media boomlets but ultimately run into the buzzsaw of outside scrutiny," the Post's Greg Sargent reported.

With Jordan expected to drag victims of Manhattan street crime in to tell their stories on camera, Democrats will counter by listing off the almost daily mass shootings in the U.S. that Republicans refuse to address in a realistic manner.

According to Rep. Daniel Goldman (D-NY) who has become a thorn in Jordan's side since joining the committee, "We are eager to use this as an opportunity to highlight what is the real pressing issue in terms of public safety around the country. And that’s the prevalence of assault weapons.”

Sargent adds, "Committee Democrats, led by Rep. Jerrold Nadler (N.Y.), also plan to push back against lurid and widely debunked GOP claims about Bragg, New York City and crime. Among these claims: Bragg didn’t prosecute an alleged murder on the subway (he did); crime in Manhattan is at record highs (that’s nonsense); Bragg is a wholly owned puppet of George Soros (that’s pure fantasy talk); and the judge hearing Trump’s case is a Trump-hater (even Trump’s own lawyer won’t say this)."

Goldman explained that Democrats also plan to highlight how Donald Trump is pulling Jordan's strings, turning the GOP leaders into a taxpayer-funded "Trump legal team."

“It’s an opportunity for the public to learn exactly the degree of coordination and collusion between House Republican leadership and Donald Trump,” Goldman promised.

You can read more here.