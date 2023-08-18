Who is Kari Newell, restaurant owner at center of Kansas newspaper raid? What we know
The first edition of the Marion County Record since its newsroom in central Kansas was raided by police. - Katie Moore/Kansas City Star/TNS

The search warrant used by police inMarion, Kansas, to carry out a controversial raid on a local newspaper last week named one resident as the victim of an alleged crime. That person was local restaurant owner Kari Newell. As a small business owner in Marion, a community of fewer than 2,000 people about 60 miles north of Wichita, Newell would not normally have seen her troubles make national news. But her allegations that the local newspaper, the Marion County Record, broke the law by accessing online information about her 2008 drunken driving arrest are now part of a much larger discussion ab...