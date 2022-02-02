The View co-hosts are 'furious' with their network's decision to suspend Whoopi Goldberg: report

In the wake of her suspension from The View for making remarks that the Holocaust was "not about race," Whoopi Goldberg's co-hosts are "furious" with ABC News' decision, according to multiple sources speaking to The Daily Beast.

“I love Whoopi Goldberg. I love The View,” co-host Ana Navarro said. “This was an incredibly unfortunate incident. Whoopi is a lifelong ally to the Jewish community. She is not an antisemite. Period. I am sad. And I have nothing else to say.”

Goldberg sparked a wave of backlash Monday during a discussion about the recent banning of Maus, an award-winning Holocaust graphic novel by a Tennessee school board. Goldberg repeatedly insisted that the Holocaust was not “about race,” and continued to double down even after her co-hosts pointed out that the entire theme behind Hitler's "Final Solution" was the fraudulent notion that the German people were the "master race." Goldberg also said that the Holocaust involved “two white groups of people.”

READ: Meeting goes off the rails as Virginia Dem threatens to rip out NAACP activist's heart

Goldberg’s remarks were condemned by the Anti-Defamation League and other Jewish groups, with the ADL's Jonathan Greenblatt blasting Goldberg's "dangerous" words.

“[T]he #Holocaust was about the Nazi’s systematic annihilation of the Jewish people—who they deemed to be an inferior race,” he said in a statement on Monday afternoon. “They dehumanized them and used this racist propaganda to justify slaughtering 6 million Jews.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.