Whoopi Goldberg gets two-week suspension from 'The View' after saying Holocaust was 'not about race'

Whoopi Goldberg has been suspended for two weeks as host of ABC's "The View" after she falsely claimed that the Nazis' persecution of Jews during World War II "was not about race."
CNN's Oliver Darcy reports that ABC News president Kim Godwin sent out a message saying that Goldberg has been asked "to take time to reflect and learn about the impact of her comments," while also stating that "the entire ABC News organization stands in solidarity with our Jewish colleagues, friends, family and communities."
Earlier this week, Goldberg said that she didn't believe the persecution of Jews during the Holocaust was a racial issue but was more of an issue of people's general inhumanity toward one another.
Goldberg subsequently apologized after being informed that Nazis did not see Jews as white people and instead saw them as an inferior race that deserved extermination.
"The Jewish people around the world have always had my support and that will never waiver," Goldberg said. "I'm sorry for the hurt I have caused."