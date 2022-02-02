Whoopi Goldberg gets two-week suspension from 'The View' after saying Holocaust was 'not about race'

“Go back to China!” Sandra Miller can be heard saying in the video.

The caption on the video, originally posted to TikTok, states: “This racist couple started calling us racial slurs out of nowhere and blamed Asians for starting COVID. They continued to say racist comments loudly for us to hear, so we confronted them."

In the video, Miller appears to tell her husband as they are approaching their parked vehicle: “I love that we are not their country, right? I love that we are not communism — I love that very much.”

"Are you saying those words toward us?" one of the people filming the couple says.

"Yeah, maybe, could be," Roger Miller responds.

"We're not even Chinese, by the way," another person filming the couple can be heard saying.

“America is a free country. Go back to China!" Sandra Miller says as the couple gets in their vehicle.



As they drive away, Roger Miller can be seen making obscene gestures toward the people filming.

On Tuesday, the Press-Enterprise reported that Sandra Miller had been fired from her job at Linfield Christian School in Temecula.

“After speaking with Miller regarding the incident, Linfield has terminated her employment indefinitely,” the school said in a statement, adding Miller's comments "do not reflect the beliefs of Linfield, are inconsistent with Linfield’s mission statement, and fail to meet the behavior Linfield expects employees to model for its students.”

It's unclear what position Miller held at the school.

Roger Miller reportedly serves as director of recreation and golf services for the city of Coronado.

The Coronado city manager issued a statement saying an unidentified employee had been placed on leave “pending an independent, full and fair investigation."

“We take matters such as this extremely seriously and the city has zero tolerance for all forms of discrimination,” the city manager said.



Watch below.