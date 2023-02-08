Why Europe's drug shortages may get worse

By Maggie Fick and Natalie Grover LONDON (Reuters) - When Ignasi Biosca-Reig heard there were shortages of amoxicillin in Spain, he quickly added shifts at his drug company's factories to boost production of the popular antibiotic. But a few extra shifts was as far as he could go. Much as he would have liked to significantly increase supplies, Biosca-Reig said he couldn't justify investing millions of euros in new production lines unless he was paid more for the generic drug to cover sharply rising costs. But, like many European countries, Spain set the price manufacturers are paid for paediat...