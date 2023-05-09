Why Kansas’ strict body camera laws mean public may never see KCK police shooting video

US-NEWS-KC-POLICE-BODYCAMS-DMT. - Alexandru Cuznetov/Dreamstime/TNS
Last weekend, the activist organization Justice for Wyandotte held a rally requesting that the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department release body camera footage from the night two weeks ago when an officer shot and killed 25-year-old Amaree’ya Henderson during a traffic stop. His girlfriend was in the car with him, and his mother was on FaceTime with the couple when the shooting happened. Both said he did not have a weapon and have told The Star about how he was a beloved member of their family who was trying to earn some extra cash delivering Doordash orders that night. Kansas City, Missouri ...