Why trans people want to leave Florida — new survey shows impact of anti-LGBTQ+ laws
Transgender Flag (Shutterstock)

“Don’t say gay.” “Bathroom bills.” Bans on transgender healthcare. This year, Florida lawmakers made national headlines for approving anti-LGBTQ+ measures. And as those laws went into effect, they have pushed a majority of transgender Floridians to consider leaving the state, according to results of a survey released Thursday morning. The survey, co-sponsored and released by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation, found that four of five transgender people wanted — or were planning — to leave Florida for another state or country because of gender-affirming care bans. More than 93% stated that th...