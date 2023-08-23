Why UC workers say they must sleep in their cars to do their jobs for the wages paid
Xavier Mascareñas/The Sacramento Bee/TNS

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Veronika Honcharuk drives 133 miles one way to get to her job in San Francisco from her home in Placerville. She logs patients’ admission information in the emergency department at UCSF’s Helen Diller Medical Center. She works 12 hours a shift, three days a week. To clear enough money to cover her parking ($300), gas ($600) and her car payment ($400) each month, she must put in a week and a half at her job. Honcharuk’s employer frequently offers her the opportunity to work overtime, she said, and she usually takes it because she needs the money. But if she works those extr...