Wildfire on Greek island of Rhodes forces hundreds to evacuate

ATHENS (Reuters) - A wildfire raged uncontrolled on the Greek island of Rhodes on Saturday, forcing hundreds of people to flee affected villages and beaches, authorities said. Coastguard vessels and more than 20 private boats took part in an operation to evacuate about 1,000 people from beaches close to the areas of Kiotari and Lardos in the southeastern part of the island, a coastguard official said. Firefighters, backed by air water bombers and reinforcementsby Slovakia, struggled with new outbreaks of the wildfire, which has burned for days and was fanned by strong winds. The fire has scorc...