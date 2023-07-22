Wildfire on Greek island of Rhodes forces hundreds to evacuate

ATHENS (Reuters) - A wildfire raged uncontrolled on the Greek island of Rhodes on Saturday, forcing hundreds of people to flee affected villages and beaches, authorities said. Coastguard vessels and more than 20 private boats took part in an operation to evacuate about 1,000 people from beaches close to the areas of Kiotari and Lardos in the southeastern part of the island, a coastguard official said. Firefighters, backed by air water bombers and reinforcementsby Slovakia, struggled with new outbreaks of the wildfire, which has burned for days and was fanned by strong winds. The fire has scorc...
‘Barbie’ slammed by conservatives as ‘man-hating woke propaganda’ amid box office success
July 22, 2023
Conservatives aren’t playing with “Barbie,” with many on the right slamming the colorful blockbuster as a “woke ... flaming garbage heap.”
The likes of conservative commentator Ben Shapiro, Sen. Ted Cruz, and the wife of U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz are among those who have taken to the streets — also known as social media and Fox News — to denounce Greta Gerwig’s film, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.
Dubbed a “flaming garbage heap of a film,” Shapiro tweeted that the flick is “one of the most woke movies I have ever seen.”
'Impossible line to draw': legal analyst says McCarthy can't separate himself from Trump
July 22, 2023
U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is walking a tightrope in his attempt to embrace Donald Trump while remaining a distinct entity, and he's bound to fall, according to a former prosecutor.
Carol Lam, a former U.S. attorney for the Southern District of California and current MSNBC legal analyst, appeared on the network where she was asked about reports that McCarthy had promised Trump that he would get his two impeachments "expunged" in the House.
Lam said that, when it comes to impeachments, "What Congress decides to do is the law."
"It's such a political process and it is by design a political process. It is not a legal process at all. So, can they choose to, quote, expunge an impeachment? Who knows? They probably can because there is nobody but Congress that makes the rules there."
She added that she thinks the expungement is "a bit of a bargaining chip that McCarthy tried to use."
"He is trying to walk this very delicate line between separating himself from Donald Trump and not separating himself from Donald Trump," Lam said.
She noted that this balancing act won't last forever.
"As we get closer to the election, it is going to be very obvious to everyone that that is an impossible line to draw," she concluded.
'This one is different': Ex-FBI director explains why Trump election charge matters most
July 22, 2023
Donald Trump's classified documents case is incredibly serious, but the upcoming charges the former president will likely face from special counsel Jack Smith for election interference are different for one key reason, according to a MSNBC national security analyst.
Former FBI assistant director for counterintelligence Frank Figliuzzi appeared on MSNBC on Saturday and was asked why the potential 2020 election case is worth noting when Trump faces so many other legal troubles. Specifically, the host asked about Figliuzzi previously claiming "the 2020 election is different since it involves a former presidents who tried to interfere with the peaceful transition of power."
"Tell us what this case is so important, why we shouldn't become numb to Trump's legal peril, that we say, oh no, here's another Trump charge or another Trump indictment, whether on a potential state level or a potential federal one?" the host asked.
Figliuzzi replied:
"Of all the cases and charges the Trump is facing so far, and I in no way mean to denigrate them. In fact, the documents case, I dealt with classified information for the bulk of my career. That is serious. But this one, this one is different because it goes to the heart of our democratic process. Free and fair elections and having our vote count."
He added:
IN OTHER NEWS: Trump 'failing to make inroads' in bid to woo auto workers union away from Biden: report
"This is a civil rights charge, it is going to be uniquely applied in the set of circumstances. This charge was enacted way back when to enable agency prosecutors to go into the deep south, worked against the Ku Klux Klan, who was preventing minorities from voting."
In its origins, he noted, "This charge is right and it goes to the heart of whether we are going to continue as a democracy to have our votes count. This one's different. It counts, it means everything moving forward as a democracy."
