Wildfire smoke triggers Michigan-wide air quality alert
The Staten Island Ferry moves past the Statue of Liberty on a hazy morning resulting from Canadian wildfires on June 6, 2023, in New York City. - Spencer Platt/Getty Images North America/TNS

Smoke from Canadian wildfires is expected to blow back into Michigan on Sunday, triggering a statewide air quality alert. The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has issued an air quality action day for elevated levels of fine particulate or PM2.5 expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range with some hourly concentrations reaching the Unhealthy range. In the southeast region, particulate matter is expected to impact Midland, Bay, Huron, Saginaw, Tuscola, Sanilac, Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer, St. Clair, Livingston, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Wayne, Lenawe...