Will non-striking workers get unemployment if plants shut down? It depends
Members of the United Auto Workers union stand on the picket line outside the Wentzville General Motors plant on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. - David Carson/St. Louis Post-Dispatch/TNS

Unemployment agencies in Michigan, Ohio and Missouri say they’re preparing for what may be an uptick in unemployment claims as the ripple effects of the United Auto Workers strike lead to layoffs in other plants and among suppliers. On the first day of the targeted strikes at Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co. and Stellantis plants in Michigan, Missouri and Ohio, secondary effects were already beginning to work their way through the supply chain. Ford announced Friday afternoon that it would temporarily lay off 600 workers at the company’s Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne. Striking individuals...