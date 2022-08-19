Will Smith’s Oscar slap damaged his reputation with consumers of all ages, data says

Will Smith accepts the award for Best Actor in a Leading Role for "King Richard" during the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022, in Hollywood, California. - Myung Chun/Los Angeles Times/TNS
The slap heard around the world has had a devastating effect on Will Smith’s reputation with consumers. The newly minted Oscar winner’s Q Scores have dropped significantly since he slapped Chris Rock onstage at the Academy Awards in March. According toVariety VIP, the new data — the industry standard for measuring celebrities’ mass appeal — shows that Smith’s reputation has been severely damaged. Conducted twice a year in January and July, 1,800 consumers from age 6 and up are surveyed about their opinion on famous figures. Prior to the incident, the beloved “Fresh Prince of Bel Air” star had ...