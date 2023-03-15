This is how you know a Trump indictment is imminent
Photo by Mandel Ngan for AFP

An indictment against former President Donald Trump is likely imminent, a former top New York prosecutor said.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg Jr. ’s decision to invite the former president to testify before a grand jury signals an indictment could be issued within weeks, if not days, former Manhattan Chief Assistant District Attorney Karen Friedman Agnifilo told The Daily Beast.

A New York grand jury is investigating the former president over alleged hush money payments to Stormy Daniels.

“It tells me they're at the one-yard line,” Agnifilo said.

“It's one of the last things you do, after all the evidence has gone in.”

She said waiting until the end of the investigation before inviting Trump to testify potentially protects the integrity of the probe.

“I wouldn’t want to give too much notice. I wouldn’t want him to intimidate my witnesses… and he’s such a bully. He engages in bullying and witness tampering,” she said.

Trump declined Bragg’s invitation, but one of the former president’s lawyers, Joe Tacopina, said his client would have had to waive immunity had he testified before the grand jury.

“If you lie, you're now subjected to a perjury count. You're now telling the prosecutor your whole defense. And they now have a transcript of your testimony they can use against you,” former Manhattan assistant district attorney Catherine A. Christian said, according to the report.

