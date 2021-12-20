'There's a decent shot' that Trump will be called to testify before the Jan. 6 committee: former US Attorney

When the House Select Committee investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 began its work, former U.S. Attorney Harry Litman confessed that he never expected it to go very far. But in the past several weeks, the committee has refused to stand down against former officials in President Donald Trump's White House.

The committee has already held Steve Bannon in contempt, and the Justice Department's grand jury voted to indict him. The committee and full Congress has now voted to hold Mark Meadows in contempt.

"Harry, Joyce talks about accountability," began MSNBC's Katie Phang. "Do you think it's even worth the committee's time and effort to even try to subpoena former President Donald Trump? We've seen how he specializes in running out the clock."

Litman said that it was absolutely worth it, even if Trump attempts to delay again.

"But look, I would have thought, and I think everyone would have, Joyce I think would probably agree, as of a few weeks ago, it was such a long shot, and definitely Merrick Garland had no appetite for it. But when a Select Committee of the Congress of the United States makes a referral, Merrick Garland has got to take it seriously and give it a hard look. So, the dynamics change a lot."

He also called it a "gimme" that Congress has collected enough evidence that Trump impeded the Jan. 6 Electoral College count.

"So, I think they may -- whether or not they subpoena him is a different question from will they make a referral. I would have thought, no way, until this week. Now I think there's a pretty decent shot," he closed.

See the video below: