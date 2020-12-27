Senior Trump aides have no idea if stimulus veto threats are real or not

Senators of both parties are begging President Donald Trump to do something on the COVID-19 stimulus and omnibus spending bill, which, last week, he announced he was sending back to Congress.

In a statement to Trump, CSPAN Capitol Hill producer Craig Caplan said that the Senators are telling Trump to do something, anything, around the bill.





If Trump doesn't sign the bill, it will become a "pocket veto" the day after Congress closes the session for the term. At that point, every bill would have to be re-introduced and go through the legislative process all over again. The last COVID-19 stimulus bill was passed exactly nine months ago, to the day, and the House has passed additional COVID-19 funding with the HEROES Act in May, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has refused to allow a vote on the bill in the Senate. While Democrats agreed on legislation with the White House, McConnell still refused to pass the funding bill.

At the same time, the Washington Post reported that Trump's own aides have no idea what he's doing.

"Since he posted the video on Dec. 22, White House aides have not offered any public briefings on Trump's strategy or plans," reported the Post. "Instead, Trump has issued a series of tweets reiterating his demand for changes but not saying much more. "

"I understand he wants to be remembered for advocating for big checks, but the danger is he'll be remembered for chaos and misery and erratic behavior if he allows this to expire," Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA) told Fox News on Sunday morning. "So I think the best thing to do, as I said, sign this and then make the case for subsequent legislation."

Vice President Mike Pence has been in Vail, Colorado skiing over the holiday, and President Donald Trump spent his third day in a row golfing. This weekend, the unemployment payments expired. On Tuesday, government workers were will sent home without pay. At the end of the month, the eviction moratorium will expire and Americans will officially be legally evicted from their homes.

Read the full report from the Washington Post.

