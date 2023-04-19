Teens admit beating Spanish teacher to death over bad grade

Two Iowa teenagers who beat their Spanish teacher to death after she gave one of them a bad grade have pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, the New York Post reported.

Willard Miller and Jeremy Goodale admitted to killing 66-year-old Fairfield High School teacher Nohema Graber on Nov. 2, 2021, when they were both 16.

Evidence in the case says the teens ambushed Graber with a baseball bat as she was taking a walk in a park. Graber’s body was later found in the park under a tarp, wheelbarrow and railroad ties. Two males were seen leaving the park in the front seat of her van, which was later found abandoned on a rural road.

The teens reportedly bragged about the killing on social media.

Prosecutors will recommend that Miller receive life in prison with eligibility for parole after 30 years and that Goodale, who had agreed to testify against Miller, be eligible for parole after 25 years.

SmartNews