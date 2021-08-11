‘We'll find you!' Turmoil erupts outside school board meeting as anti-maskers threaten medical professionals

This Tuesday, the Williamson County Schools Board of Education in Tennessee voted to require masks for students, staff, and visitors at the elementary school level inside buildings and buses. The vote came after a contentious 4-hour meeting that was frequently interrupted by anti-mask residents who were in attendance.

The new mandate takes effect Thursday.

Video posted to Twitter shows the tension from the meeting spill out into the parking lot. At point, two men who were among the anti-mask contingent at the meeting directly threatened a doctor who testified in favor of the mandate.

"We know who you are!" a man says to the doctor who was sitting in his car. "You can leave freely but we will find you. We know who you are."

"You will never be allowed in public again!" another man says to the doctor.

Watch the videos below: