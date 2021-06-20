One killed in 'terrorist attack against the LGBT community': Fort Lauderdale mayor

Two people were struck by a pickup Truck at a Pride parade in Wilton Manors, Florida.

"One of the victims has died, said Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis, who was at the parade," Local 10 News reports. "The white pickup truck was lined up with other floats when it hit the gas and ran over two people standing by to take part in the parade on Wilton Drive, as Local 10 News reporter Christian De La Rosa witnessed."

The surviving victim is in critical condition at Broward Health Medical Center.

"The truck narrowly missed hitting U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, who was in a convertible participating in the parade," the newspaper reported.

Mayor Trantalis blasted the incident as a terrorist attack.

"This is a terrorist attack against the LGBT community," Trantalis said. "This is exactly what it is. Hardly an accident. It was deliberate, it was premeditated, and it was targeted against a specific person. Luckily they missed that person, but unfortunately, they hit two other people."

There is a suspect in custody.