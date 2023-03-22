'Winnie the Pooh' horror film cancelled in Hong Kong

By Jessie Pang and Farah Master HONG KONG (Reuters) -The screening of "Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey", a British slasher film due to be released in Hong Kong this week, has been cancelled after cinemas in the city declined to show it, its distributor said on Tuesday. VII Pillars Entertainment said it didn't know the reason for the cancellation; the movie had been scheduled to open March 23 in 32 cinemas in the city. "We are pulling our hair of course, very disappointed. It's just unbelievable that cinemas cancel the exhibition after all arrangements were made," said VII Pillars spokesperson...