Trump lawyer linked to fake elector scheme gets reappointed to Wisconsin judicial conduct panel

The Wisconsin Supreme court has reappointed a Donald Trump lawyer linked to the fake presidential electoral vote scam to a state panel that issues opinion on judges' ethics.

Jim Troupis, a former Dane County judge, represented Trump in his failed lawsuit to overturn the presidential election results by throwing out hundreds of thousands of absentee votes cast in two counties. Troupis was also involved in a lawsuit calling on the U.S. Supreme Court to trash the election results.

His reappointment to Wisconsin's Judicial Conduct Advisory Committee was announced Thursday. Troupis was reappointed by the court’s four conservative justices; the court's three liberal judges dissented.

"It's unfortunate four of my colleagues have signed off on such a divisive pick," liberal Judge Rebecca Dallet told The Wisconsin State Journal.

The nine members of the committee serve for three years and issue opinions on judges’ compliance with the state code of judicial conduct.

Troupis helped push a slate of fake electors to upend Joe Biden's presidential victory in the state ahead of the certification of the vote on Jan. 6, 2021, that was hindered by the Capitol rioters.

Former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Janine Geske told the State Journal that the decision to reappoint Troupis was "a very bad decision, particularly at this point in time in history, with our Supreme Court races becoming so obviously partisan."

Jim Troupis is a "very able lawyer, but he clearly represents the Republican Party, and was involved in trying to have the election changed," said Geske.