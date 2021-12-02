Republicans called out for allowing ‘sham’ election audit to proceed in Wisconsin

Republicans in Wisconsin were called out for allowing a controversial election audit led by former Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman to continue.

Patrick Marley of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported on the latest under the headline, "Gableman hires investigator who has brought legal challenges seeking to overturn Wisconsin's presidential results."



GOP state Speaker Robin Vos hired Gableman and gave him a budget of $676,000.

"For months, Gableman has refused to name many of the people he has hired. On Wednesday, he named all but one of them. Among them is Ron Heuer, the president of the Wisconsin Voters Alliance and the chairman of the Kewaunee County Republican Party," Marley explained. "The voters alliance brought three lawsuits over aspects of the election — two of which sought to overturn the results. Courts threw out all three cases. The voters alliance brought the lawsuit with the help of the conservative Thomas More Society and the Minneapolis law firm Mohrman, Kaardal & Erickson. Gableman is sharing office space with the society and the law firm, recently released records show."

Marley's report caught the attention of Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul.

"The recklessness, the bullying, the wild, unsupported accusations—this story has, unfortunately, played out before, as others have pointed out," he wrote.

"Joe McCarthy was ultimately censured by a bipartisan group of U.S. Senators and disgraced, but only after he had done serious damage," he said of the former Wisconsin senator.

"We need Republicans, who control the state legislature, to step up and end the Vos-Gableman investigation. Are there any Republicans in the state legislature—is there even one—who will put decency ahead of partisanship and speak out against this wasteful, harmful sham?" he wondered.

