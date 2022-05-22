Over 40% of Wisconsin GOP Delegates are 2020 election deniers: report

Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin speaking at CPAC 2011 in Washington, D.C. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)
Over forty percent of delegates at the Wisconsin Republican Party Convention in Middleton voted to recall the state's 2020 electoral votes.
“The resolutions provide the grassroots an opportunity to voice their opinions on the issues of the day,” Wisconsin Republican Party executive director, Mark Jefferson told the AP. “These are all issues that our grassroots feel very strong about.”
In addition to the resolution to rescind the election vote, there was also a resolution against GOP Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, who has been criticized by some Trump supporters for not doing more to overturn the 2020 election.
Both measures failed.
.@wisgop delegates REJECT resolutions calling for recall of Wisconsin's electoral votes and the removal of @repvos as speaker.
40.3% backed recalling electors (which lawyers say can't happen)
36.4% backed calling on Vos to resign or have @WIAssemblyGOP remove him.
— JR Ross (@jrrosswrites) May 22, 2022