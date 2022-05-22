Over 40% of Wisconsin GOP Delegates are 2020 election deniers: report

Executive Pastor Brian Adams told The Beast that "cult" was "an anti-Christian slur."

Dennis McCallum, the 70-year-old founder of Dwell, is thoroughly convinced that his church is fighting a war with Satan. In his book, Satan and His Kingdom—one of 14 books he has published on Christianity—McCallum claims that the devil is a living being, and that a 'spiritual war' is raging against him around the world. He claims Christians must act as soldiers, ready to endure extreme suffering, sacrifice their possessions, and follow their leaders’ orders," The Beast reported.

Dwell Community Church was into recently named Xenos Christian Fellowship.

"Younger, unwed Dwell members are prodded to move into “ministry houses” that sleep up to four per room. (Stapleton said a house leader told him the point of the cramped quarters was to prevent residents from masturbating.) Once there, members are expected to spend most of their free time socializing with house members or evangelizing to potential recruits," The Beast reported. "Members said the group inserted itself into many other areas of their lives, from who would be in their wedding to how they groomed themselves."

The Beast interviewed Dr. Janja Laclich, a sociologist and cult expert.

“People are giving up their own autonomy. They’re giving up their own decision-making. They’re pawns. And if they think about leaving then they’re going to lose everybody they know and their family," she explained. “It’s classic cult stuff.”

Watch NBC 4's February report on the church: