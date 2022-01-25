Fresh turmoil hits Wisconsin GOP 'audit' as lawyer says he has 'no idea' if auditor is complying with records requests
Screengrab.

On Monday, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that an attorney representing Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has admitted to not monitoring whether Michael Gableman, a pro-Trump former state Supreme Court justice conducting a partisan "audit" of the state's 2020 election, is properly complying with an open records request.

"The testimony from Vos' staff attorney, Steve Fawcett, caught the attention of Dane County Circuit Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn, who started the day's proceedings by saying she didn't understand why Republicans have provided so few records in response to requests from American Oversight," reported Patrick Marley. "Gableman's initial contract with the Assembly requires him to keep a weekly report of the findings of his review. Gableman publicly released a report in November but has never made available any weekly reports. Asked if Gableman has been writing weekly reports, Fawcett said, 'I have no idea.'"

Vos tried earlier this month to block a deposition over the records dispute, but was denied by the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

"Assembly Republicans last summer hired former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman to look into the election. His work is expected to cost taxpayers $676,000," noted the report. "Joe Biden beat Donald Trump by about 21,000 votes in Wisconsin. Recounts and court rulings have upheld his victory and independent reviews have uncovered no signs of significant voter fraud."

Gableman has raised eyebrows for controversial moves in his investigation, including attempting to order the Waukesha County Sheriff to arrest the mayors of Green Bay and Madison for allegedly not replying to an email that went into their spam folders.

